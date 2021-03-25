The ‘Real Househelps of Kawangware’ (TRHK) actress Njeri Gachomba alias Njambi revisited her failed relationship with her baby daddy, revealing that they cheated on each other.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo, the mother of two said after finding out her ex had cheated on her, she revenged by cheating on him with three men.

“I think we were a bit young and that made us not respect each other. We fought a lot. The man I was dating was partying a lot, like he would leave the house on Monday and come back after a week,” she said.

“He did not respect me, he cheated on me and so I decided to also cheat on him with three men.”

Ms Gachomba also mentioned that her ex was abusive; she recounted an incident when he beat her and left her for dead.

“I was bleeding from the head and that is the day I packed my things and left.”

She admitted that getting over what she went through in that relationship has not been easy and it has affected her current relationship.

Gachomba said last year in December, she confronted her current partner after a random woman sent her a message, saying she was sleeping with her husband.

“I am one of the crazy women who acts before thinking. Although we solved the issue, I still do not trust him. Instincts always tell me he is cheating.”

Asked about other challenges affecting her marriage, Gachomba said she loves partying while her partner is reserved.

“I am a party girl and he is that reserved kind of a man. So that is one of the things that make him angry with me. He is not an outgoing man but I party a lot with my female friends,” she said.

“Most of my friends are married women and so we normally find ourselves creating that time to think about what has been going on throughout the week as women. Nothing much.”