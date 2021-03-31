Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been handed a temporary reprieve in his Sh14 million graft case.

Sonko appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko on Monday when the trial hearing against him and two others had been scheduled to commence.

He, however, waited in court for several hours and then left. His lawyers Evans Ondieki, Migai Oketch and Paula Atukunda, waited for magistrate Ooko to issue fresh directions.

The magistrate apologised to the lawyers and accused persons for the delay and postponed the hearing to April 19.

Ooko cited a directive by acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu which suspended open court sessions indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The case will be mentioned virtually on April 7.