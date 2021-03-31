A prominent businessman from Nyeri accused of hiring hitmen to kill his son wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to carry out fresh investigations into his son’s death.

Stephen Wang’ondu, 75, wrote to the DCI in a letter dated March 19, asking the security agency to probe and record statements from his son’s wife.

He said he was ready to provide any information that may solve the murder of his 32-year-old son Daniel Mwangi.

According to Wang’ondu, there was an exchange of messages between Mwangi and his wife’s family members before he died.

He said a day before he was arrested, Mwangi’s wife was within his property and told him he would be arrested. Wang’ondu told the DCI that he believes he is being framed for his son’s murder.

“In penning this letter, I recognise that in exercise of the powers conferred upon your office, you are enjoined to always have regard for public interest and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of office, power and legal process,” the accused wrote.

“I believe that I am being fixed by some of my family members that are eyeing my estate,” he stated.

The High Court will on April 20 rule on whether the five suspects; Wang’ondu, his driver James Mahinda, Geoffrey Warutumo, Eddy Kariuki, and Raphael Wachira will be released on bail.