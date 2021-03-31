Beneficiaries of the Kazi Mtaani programme under Cohort A will receive their latest payment just in time for the Ester holidays.

Principal Secretary of the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga, on Tuesday apologized for the delays saying funds will be disbursed to Kenyan youth today, Wednesday, March 31.

“To all Cohort A Kazi Mtaani youths, your payment is being processed, should be paid latest tomorrow. Once again apologies for the delay in payment,” he said.

Hinga explained that the funds were delayed for two days due to administrative issues.

“Since it’s a new phase there were few administrative issues delays but all has been sorted now,” he said.

Unveiled in July 2020 to cushion Kenyan youth against the effects of COVID-19, Kazi Mtaani programme employs 280,000 young people in 900 informal settlements across the 47 counties.