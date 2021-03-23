Wedding bells have stopped ringing for media couple Tony Kwalanada and Joyce Maina.

The Switch TV presenters got engaged in October last year after dating for about two years.

Kwalanda, a sports news anchor, proposed to the actress on the same night Switch TV was commemorating its second anniversary, serving relationship goals for some of their fans.

Unfortunately, the engagement is now off and so is the couple’s love story.

This was confirmed by Joyce Maina on Sunday in a Q&A session on her Insta Stories.

A fan asked: “Are you still dating Tony Kwalanda? I’m a big fan of you.” To which Joyce responded: “No”.

Another follower asked if she was single, to which Ms Maina said: “Yes”.

However, the actress did not reveal why they broke up or how long ago it ended in premium tears.