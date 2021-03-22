It is turning out to be a very sad March for the journalism world in Kenya.

Days after Radio Africa lost its radio news manager Robin Njogu to Covid, Winnie Mukami, a former NTV news anchor also lost the battle to Covid.

Today, another famous media personality has died.

Lorna Irungu Macharia passed away on Tuesday. She has had a longstanding kidney condition, for which she has undergone 3 transplants. Lorna was also a Lupus survivor, but ultimately Covid-19 is what took her life.

Until her passing, she has been the Managing Director of Gina Din Group, a leading PR company in the country. However her most memorable job was as the host of the super popular 90s game show OMO Pick-a-Box.

She later hosted a show on Nation FM.

Lorna leaves behind husband Edwin Macharia and a daughter.

May she rest in eternal peace.