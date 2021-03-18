The Nairobi Expressway will not be a preserve of the four classes of vehicles; light vehicles with two axles and heavy vehicles with four or more axles, as had been stipulated in an earlier gazette notice.

KeNHA Director General Engineer Peter Mundinia said bodabodas and TukTuks will be allowed on the Nairobi Expressway once it is completed.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, March 17, Eng Mundinia said everyone would be allowed to use the Expressway.

He said there will be a special lane for motrcycles to ensure they don’t interfere the vehicular traffic.

Cameras will also be set up all over the road. If a bodaboda rider does not keep to his lane, he will be arrested and fined,” he said.

The KeNHA boss, however, did not reveal the toll rates for motorcycles using the elevated road.

The set-up works should be over by December 2021 with an expected opening for public use by April 2022, Mundinia said.