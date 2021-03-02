After giving us Swahili telenovelas such as ‘Maria’, ‘Maza’, ‘Aziza’, ‘Kovu’ and ‘Huba’, media couple Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla are not resting on their laurels.

The fast-rising film and television producers who co-own film production house ‘Jiffy Pictures’ are seemingly working on a new show.

This was revealed by Lulu Hassan in a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

Without revealing any details, the Citizen TV news anchor teased: “No river can return to its source, yet all rivers must have a beginning… Are you ready for this river and its source?”

Lulu Hassan, who is the CEO of Jiffy Pictures, further invited anyone interested to send an acting reel to Jiffy Pictures for casting.

“Send your showreel to …[email protected] if you want to be part of us 🙏🙏” she wrote.

