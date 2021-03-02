A public service vehicle(PSV) driver who was filmed smashing a motorist’s windscreen and side mirror in a fit of road rage along the Northern By-pass has been charged in court.

Fredrick Owino Nyamwanda of the Mataara Sacco appeared at the Makadara Law courts Monday where he was charged with malicious damage to property.

The driver is accused of willfully and unlawfully damaging the front windscreen and left side mirror worth Sh26,000 of a car belonging to Clifford Ndambuki Wahome on February 26.

On a second count, Owino was charged with a traffic offense from the viral incident in which he allegedly caused obstruction by parking in the middle of the road to pick passengers.

The driver was also charged with failure to wear the public service vehicle driver’s badge while driving his matatu on the Northern Eastern bypass.

Appearing before principal magistrate Eunice Suter, Owino pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was freed on Sh90,000 cash bail.

Here’s a video of the incident.