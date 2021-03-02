Once again, a man has been caught up between two women, with the blame and backlash being directed towards the ‘mistress’.

This is the case for former Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu, who over the weekend finally came clean on the worst-kept secret about the paternity of her secondborn son.

After months of denying her apparent affair with Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, Karen Nyamu on Saturday shared a video of the married Kikuyu benga musician cuddling their son, Sam Junior, at her home.

She bragged: “A dad doesn’t tell you that he loves you, he shows you #muchokis.”

The video effectively opened a can of worms as social media users quickly bashed Nyamu for dating a married man.

It also happened to be the same day that Samidoh’s wife, Edith ‘Edday’ Nderitu, was apparently involved in a road accident. Hours after Nyamu’s post, Edday took to social media to describe the accident as a close shave with death.

“Thank God for saving my life and that of my friends, aki nimeamini Leo devil is a woman,” the mother of two posted.

This further galvanized fans into criticizing Nyamu, accusing her of being a homewrecker.

One fan, using the username hadassahnjagzz, wrote on Nyamu’s video: “So what!! Sio wewe wamwisho… The truth is you’ll remain a mistress woman! Don’t think he will leave his wife and marry you and by the way, take care of your child!”

To which Nyamu responded: “@hadassahnjagzz listen, I’m not a petty woman like you to be happy with a man who can leave his wife. That’s a boy. Does it pain you so much that he is taking care of his son? Kama chungu tema.”

Another netizen, Jane James, posted: “You’re dating a married man and think he would never cheat on you.”

Karen replied: “Hehehe hio nayo imetoka wapi. Mimi ndio sijui kucheat?”

Nyamu further took to her Insta-stories to address her critics in a series of posts.

She wrote: “A bunch of extremely bitter women frothing at the mouth when they see a child bonding with their Dad. Sasa Nyinyi

“Dua la Kuku halimpati Mwewe, sio mimi nimesema ni Wahenga.”

Nyamu, whose campaign slogan in 2017 was ‘Bae wa Nairobi’, further declared: “I will never stop posting my family! I have nothing to hide in my life now”

She added: “Ati ooh why are you posting kama anakupenda akupopst? Basi Hanipendi!! Posting posting is for boys and women?. Kama Chungu immediately and without further [email protected] Blood is thick!!”

Here are some screengrabs.