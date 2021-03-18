The trial magistrate in a Sh122.3 million fraud case said he has been shocked by the death of the key witness, Jennifer Wambua.

Wambua, a deputy director of communications at the National Land Commission, was set to be cross-examined on Wednesday but was found murdered on Saturday, days after she was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Komu.

“Your honour there is a new development in the case on the passing of our witness Jennifer Wambua who was stood down for cross-examination. The investigating officer has said investigation into her murder has commenced to find out what is the cause of death,” the prosecution said.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Wednesday said he was shocked by the recent development. He said it was unfortunate that Wambua died under mysterious circumstances.

The magistrate noted that this is the first time he has experienced such an incident in his long practice.

“In my many years of practice, I have not had such incident and it is important that the matter be mentioned in a physical court,” Andayi said during the virtual mention of the case.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Thursday.