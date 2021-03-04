Endometriosis Awareness Month could not have come at a better time for one of Kenya’s renowned Endo warriors Njambi Koikai alias Jahmby.

The revered media personality is back on the radio waves after six years off the air following her well-documented battle with Thoracic Endometriosis.

Jahmby is the newest addition at Trace Radio, where she will be hosting the ‘Trace na Doba’ show.

She announced her major comeback via social media describing it as hashtag #newbeginnings.

“Faaaaammmm!!!!! After 6 years!!!!! 6 long years OFF AIR! GUESS WHO’S BACK ON RADIO? QUEEN FYAH MUMMAH JAHMBY!!!!!

“YES!!!! I’m back on radio and my new home is Trace Radio @traceeasternafrica. I’ll be live every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 8 pm- Midnight. I’ll also be with @selectortechnix giving you the baddest mixes.

“For our diaspora fam you can tune in online www.traceradio.co.ke. #walewatomato #walewanyanya #newbeginnings,” she shared.