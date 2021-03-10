10 students from Sigoro Secondary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County were over the weekend hospitalised after consuming ethanol.

The learners are said to have broken into a chemical store within the school laboratory using a wire on Saturday evening.

The students comprised of two Form Ones, six Form Twos and two Form Four candidates.

Confirming the incident, Eldama Ravine Sub-County Education Director Symon Kemei said the students were discovered after they started vomiting.

“The students, majority of whom were Form Two students, were rushed to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital. Seven of them were treated and discharged while three are still recuperating at the facility but are in stable condition,” said Kemei.

He added: “When the principal was alerted, the teachers swung into action to establish if more students were involved. Fortunately, it was only the 10 and there is no cause for alarm because those discharged and those still in hospital are doing well.”

Kemei said investigations to establish what happened and who was involved have since been launched.

“The aspect of disciplinary action will be handled by the institution’s board upon a conclusive investigation on Monday when the day scholars report to school. We will get a full report on what transpired in the course of the week,” said the education director.