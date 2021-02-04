A former student at the University of Nairobi has been charged with raping a teenage student he reportedly lured to his house with alcohol.

The suspect, a 23-year-old businessman, allegedly committed the offense at the male students’ hostels “Klub” along 14th Riverside Drive in Kileleshwa on January 29.

The accused had reportedly bragged to his victim that he is a Konyangi brand ambassador and always had plenty of alcohol with him.

On the material day, he reportedly invited the first-year student at the University of Nairobi, directing her to where to find him and collect the booze.

The teenage girl found out that the parking she was being directed to was the men’s hostels. The suspect also did not have alcohol with him when he came out to pick her.

He instead convinced her to follow him upstairs to collect the alcohol.

Inside the house, the victim found the suspect’s four friends who left immediately. She was served alcohol and blacked out shortly thereafter.

The victim regained consciousness at the university’s clinic where she was rushed by friends who found her at the suspect’s house.

A medical examination established that she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent Act with an adult contrary to the sexual offences Act of 2006.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto and was released on a Sh400,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on February 23.