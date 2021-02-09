The ruling Jubilee Party has refuted claims that there are plans to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said that at no time had the party held discussions to plan Ruto’s ouster. He was responding to reports that Lugari MP Ayub Savula planned to table an impeachment motion against the DP as soon as parliament resumes sittings on Tuesday.

Last week, Savula claimed that the impeachment motion has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The ANC lawmaker said the motion is in the signature collection stage, with 126 Jubilee MPs appending signatures in support and another 107 from the NASA coalition being sought to append their signatures before parliament fully resumes session.

But according to Tuju, if such a motion existed, Jubilee members would have been notified.

“So far those are just speculations. There is no such Motion. It has not been discussed within the party. If there was such a discussion it would have been communicated to all members,” he said.

Savula had claimed that the impeachment motion is aimed at bringing sanity to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“It is laughable because they do not understand the number of MPs from across the political divide who are supporting this motion. Kenyans voted for both Uhuru and Ruto expecting them to deliver on the promises they made during campaigns. But while the President is busy working hard to implement what they promised, his deputy is frustrating and openly opposing him. Is this the way a government operates,” the MP posed.

Savula further claimed there were ongoing talks involving Jubilee vice chair David Murathe and National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe to convince MPs – who signed for the ouster of former Majority Leader Aden Duale – to support Ruto’s impeachment.

Savula’s impeachment plan requires at least a third of the MPs (117) to have the motion tabled, and two-thirds (233) to have it passed.