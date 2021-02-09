A man who attacked and threatened to kill his mother after she failed to tell him about his father has been charged with assault.

John Kinuthia, 55, allegedly beat up and injured his 88-year-old mother, Naomi Kamuyu, at her home in Riruta, Nairobi on January 21.

The accused reportedly punched his mother on the ribs and threw away her crutches before she was rescued by members of the public. He is said to have demanded to be told of his father’s identity and whereabouts but she told him she didn’t know his father.

Kinuthia is also facing charges causing malicious damage and creating a disturbance. He is accused of wilfully and unlawfully cutting his mother’s handbag worth Sh200 into pieces and destroying her Samsung phone worth Sh15,000.

He allegedly created a disturbance after he threatened to kill his mother while armed with a knife.

The suspect had accosted his mother demanding to be given his share of her rentals to be collecting rent which she refused.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto of Kibera law courts, Kinuthia denied the charges. Through his lawyer, the accused said family interventions are underway and there is a possibility of resolving the matter out of court.

The magistrate released Kinuthia on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.