The world’s biggest music streaming service Spotify is finally coming to Kenya.

On Monday, Spotify announced their global expansion to over 80 new countries, mostly in Africa and Asia.

Among them are Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,

Although an exact date was not given, the service promised to roll out the launch “over the next few days”.

These new markets will allow them to reach a pool of more than 1 billion new potential customers. They plan to partner with local creators to expand their music offerings.

Spotify stated that both its free and premium plans will be available across all markets, with specific plans like the Family, Duo, and Student Plan options only available in select markets.

Spotify’s entire global catalog will be available for all markets.

The biggest strength for the Swedish company is its personalized experience, where users get recommendations based on their own taste.

Spotify has also gone big on podcasts, and just yesterday announced a partnership with Obama and Bruce Springsteen for their own podcast.

The service joins Apple Music and Deezer which already allow Kenyan customers.

Monthly plans on Spotify start at $9.99, but it is unclear whether this will be the case in Kenya and these new markets.

Globally, Spotify offers a 3 months free trial of the service.

Here’s a list of all the new markets:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.