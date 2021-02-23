There’s a reason everyone is now calling on the ‘god of Elsa Majimbo’; the star of the teenage comedy sensation continues to shine ever so brightly.

In a little over a year, the 19-year-old social media star who had 400 Instagram followers at the beginning of last year is now an international social media star with over 2.2 million followers.

On top of that, the comedienne has secured deals with countless global brands such as MAC cosmetics, Fenty by Rihanna, and Valentino fashion house; earned rave interviews with continental shows as well as international platforms like Vogue, GQ, Glamour, Forbes, NewYork Times. CNN’s Anderson Cooper; won awards; and worked on projects with Comedy Central.

The icing on the cake of her meteoritic rise to international fame is perhaps her friendship with Rihanna.

The pair have become quite the bosom ‘baddies’ as evidenced by a handwritten letter Elsa received from the American megastar.

As Rihanna was celebrating turning 33 over the weekend, Elsa Majimbo was on hand to wish her “childhood friend” a happy birthday. In doing so, Elsa shared a letter that Rihanna sent her at the beginning of her comedy career.

“Riri sent me this letter at the beginning of my career and has given me immense support and good advice. You know how much I adore you, have an Amazing and incredible birthday. Sending you great love. Happy Birthday, @rihanna!!!” Elsa tweeted on Saturday.

The letter reads ‘You a baddie and you know it. And your reel was fire!!’.

Then on Sunday, Majimbo shared a screenshot of her online interaction with Rihanna, which has since become her(Elsa’s) profile picture for eternity.

“I WILL NEVER CHANGE MY PROFILE PICTURE. PERIOD,” Elsa shouted.

Hours later, Elsa Majimbo was gushing in awe after receiving a special gift from Beyonce. She shared photos and videos unboxing the latest collection from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park athleisure clothing line.

“BEYONCÉ!!! ICY PARK !! WE ARE NOT THE SAME!😭💗💗💗 thank you so much @beyonce @adidas @weareivypark !!!!” Majimbo wrote.

Suddenly, the section of Kenyas on Twitter that initially trolled Elsa Majimbo and criticized her comedy has gone dead silent. Some things are written in the stars.