President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and residents of Juja constituency following the death of their Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu.

The second term ruling party legislator succumbed to brain cancer Monday night at a Nairobi hospital after a long battle with the debilitating disease.

In his message of comfort, President Kenyatta eulogised Hon Francis Waititu, famously known by his moniker, ‘Wakapee’, as a progressive, trusted and devoted leader.

“We’ve sadly lost a very progressive, trusted and committed leader whose public actions always reflected the interests of his constituents.

“It is because of the trust and love that the people of Juja had for Hon Waititu that they entrusted him with a second term in a very competitive election despite his illness,” the President said.

The Head of State applauded the fallen legislator for his contribution and commitment to the fight against cancer in the country saying the MP continously raised public awareness on the disease.

“Throughout his fight with cancer, Hon Waititu led efforts to overcome the disease through awareness creation and support for initiatives aimed at lowering the cost of treatment in the country,” the President said.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family and residents of Juja constituency fortitude and strength during this difficult time of mourning.