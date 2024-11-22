4,888 Affordable Housing Units Ready in 17 Counties: Prices and Availability

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development has officially launched the sale of Affordable Housing Units across Kenya, providing citizens with an opportunity to own homes under three key categories: Social Housing Units, Affordable Housing Units, and Affordable Middle-Class Housing Units.

In a notice dated November 21, 2024, the department announced that 4,888 housing units are nearing completion and will soon be allocated in 17 counties.

“We are launching the sale of Affordable Housing Programme and Social Housing projects nearing completion. These include studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units,” the notice stated.

The housing units are designed to cater to a variety of income groups and provide affordable homeownership options to Kenyans across the country.

Available Housing Units by County

Kiambu County leads with 1,027 housing units ready for sale and allocation. Other counties with significant housing availability include Nakuru with 440 units, Nyandarua with 326 units, Machakos with 294 units, and Embu with 248 units.

Additionally, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bomet, Nandi, Murang’a, Isiolo, and Wajir counties each have 220 housing units available. Kirinyaga and Homa Bay counties offer 110 units each, while Migori County has 60 units available for allocation.

Social Housing Units: Affordable Options for Low-Income Earners

Social Housing Units are designed for Kenyans earning less than Sh.20,000 per month. These affordable units are available with various financing options to ease the burden of homeownership.

Studio Units (20 SQM) are priced at Sh640,000 with a monthly repayment option of Sh3,900.

(20 SQM) are priced at Sh640,000 with a monthly repayment option of Sh3,900. One-Bedroom Units (30 SQM) are priced at Sh960,000 with a repayment rate of Sh5,350 per month.

(30 SQM) are priced at Sh960,000 with a repayment rate of Sh5,350 per month. Two-Bedroom Units (40 SQM) are priced at Sh1,280,000, with a monthly repayment rate of Sh6,800.

Affordable Housing Units: Options for Middle-Income Earners

The Affordable Housing Units are available in eight typologies, catering to individuals with a monthly income between Sh20,000 and Sh149,000. These units offer flexible payment options to make homeownership accessible to a wider range of people.

Studio Units : 20 SQM for Sh1,000,000 with a repayment rate of Sh7,250 per month and 28 SQM for Sh1,400,000 with an alternative repayment of Sh10,119.

: 20 SQM for Sh1,000,000 with a repayment rate of Sh7,250 per month and 28 SQM for Sh1,400,000 with an alternative repayment of Sh10,119. One-Bedroom Units : 30 SQM for Sh1,500,000 with a repayment rate of Sh10,850 per month and 43 SQM for Sh2,150,000 with a repayment option of Sh15,539.

: 30 SQM for Sh1,500,000 with a repayment rate of Sh10,850 per month and 43 SQM for Sh2,150,000 with a repayment option of Sh15,539. Two-Bedroom Units : 40 SQM for Sh2,000,000 with a repayment rate of Sh14,450 and 64 SQM for Sh3,200,000 with a monthly repayment of Sh23,128.

: 40 SQM for Sh2,000,000 with a repayment rate of Sh14,450 and 64 SQM for Sh3,200,000 with a monthly repayment of Sh23,128. Three-Bedroom Units : 60 SQM for Sh3,000,000 with a repayment option of Sh21,680.

: 60 SQM for Sh3,000,000 with a repayment option of Sh21,680. Studio-Cum-Shop Units: 64 SQM for Sh3,200,000 with a repayment rate of Sh23,128.

Affordable Middle-Class Housing Units: Premium Options for Higher-Income Earners

Affordable Middle-Class Housing Units are available in seven typologies, targeting individuals with a monthly income above Sh149,000. These units offer larger spaces and premium options to meet the needs of middle-class Kenyans.

Two-Bedroom Units : 40 SQM for Sh2,400,000 with a repayment of Sh21,160 per month, 66 SQM for Sh3,960,000 with a repayment rate of Sh34,915, and 70 SQM for Sh4,200,000 with a monthly repayment option of Sh37,030.

: 40 SQM for Sh2,400,000 with a repayment of Sh21,160 per month, 66 SQM for Sh3,960,000 with a repayment rate of Sh34,915, and 70 SQM for Sh4,200,000 with a monthly repayment option of Sh37,030. Three-Bedroom Units: 60 SQM for Sh3,600,000 with a repayment rate of Sh31,750, 64 SQM for Sh3,840,000 with a repayment option of Sh33,856, 86 SQM for Sh5,160,000 with a repayment rate of Sh45,500, and 90 SQM for Sh5,400,000 with a monthly repayment of Sh47,610.

Eligibility and Financial Support for Homebuyers

The State clarified that Social Housing Units are for individuals earning less than Sh20,000 per month, with Deposit Assistance available to help with the initial deposit. Affordable Housing Units cater to individuals earning between Sh20,000 and Sh149,000, while Affordable Middle-Class Housing Units are designed for those earning over Sh149,000 per month.

Under the “One ID, One Housing Unit” principle, every Kenyan is eligible to purchase a unit based on their identification, ensuring that all citizens have an equal opportunity to own a home.