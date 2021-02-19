It has finally come to pass. Bongo movie actress Elizabeth ‘Lulu’ Michael is officially married to her longtime fiance Francis Majizzo.

The famous actress and the prominent millionaire media mogul tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The church wedding in Mbezi was attended by a few close friends and family members who witnessed the love birds formalize their five-year relationship.

“I thank God that we’ve married the way I imagined it,” Majizzo said.

Elizabeth Lulu and the E FM owner got engaged on October 1st 2018. Their relationship suffered a temporary setback when Lulu was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in November 2017 for the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Steven Kanumba in 2012.

“They started planning this a long time ago, and the guy was there for her. Even when she was jailed, he stood by her,” a source close to the newlyweds said.

Majizzo owns Bongo radio station EFM and TV-E and is Hamisa Mobetto’s baby daddy.

Taking to social media, Lulu Michael, shared photos from their wedding shoot at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Dar es Salaam.

She wrote: “Kwa Niaba Ya Mume wangu Na Familia Yetu Kwa Ujumla,Napenda Kuwashukuru Ndugu, Jamaa, Rafiki Na Mashabiki Zetu Kwa Salamu Nyingi Za Pongezi….Tunawashukuru Kwa Sala Na Maombi Yenu Na Tunawaombea Mbarikiwe Kila Mmoja Kwa Namna Yake Pia🙏”

The photos.