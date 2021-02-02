A court in Nairobi has warned Kenya’s “Spy Queen” Jane Mugo against missing her next court date after she skipped the hearing of a case in which she is charged with threatening to kill a man.

The infamous private detective is facing one count for allegedly threatening to kill Deepa Shahat at Kyuna Close, Spring valley Nairobi on February 4, in 2019.

Jane Mugo is alleged to have brandished a pistol and threatened to kill Mr. Deepa, accusations she denied and was consequently released on bond.

Mugo’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, told the court that his client skipped the hearing because she was unwell. He requested the magistrate to adjourn the matter.

But State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda contested an adjournment saying Mugo had no documentation to prove that she was sick. The prosecutor asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest against Jane Mugo.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha gave Mugo a last warning noting that it was difficult to allow an application for adjournment without documentation.

