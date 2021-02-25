Normal flow of traffic will be disrupted along Peponi Road in Nairobi’s Westlands area for the next three months.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) issued a notice Tuesday indicating that the key link road will be closed starting March 2 to June 2.

The closure will allow the installation of a box culvert that is expected to solve the flooding problem that has been affecting the section.

“We wish to notify the general public that there will be traffic disruption along Peponi road to allow KURA to install a box culvert along the road. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes,” the authority said.

Motorists are advised to use Lower Kabete Road and Mwanzi Road as a section of the two-way Peponi Road near the Aga Khan Hospital will only allow one-way traffic to access the hospital.

KURA said the alternative provided shall be sufficient for motorists as they should follow instructions provided by traffic marshals.

Here’s a sketch showing the recommended alternative routes.