The gospel-turned-secular musician Willy Paul has signed his first female music act under his record label, Saldido.

Taking to social media, the controversial hitmaker unveiled the songbird identified as Miss Picasah.

“Finally our @saldido_international Female artist has arrived and has a lot for you this year. 2021 is starting on a High note,” Willy Paul shared on Instagram.

“Welcome to the family @misspicasah we at @saldido_international are pleased to have you,” he added.

Miss Picasah also took to social media to say she was excited to begin her musical journey under Saldido.

“As I begin my musical journey, I pray that the most high God leads and protects me. I’m more than humbled. I tried my luck and God made it easy for me to join @saldido_international and I don’t take this opportunity for granted. I promise to make you and my fans proud. 2021 is gonna make a very big difference I already amazing! Thank you @willy.paul.msafi and your whole team God bless you and the work of your hands,” she wrote.

Miss Picasah will be dropping her debut single on Friday.