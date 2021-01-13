A new car accident happened today at the Likoni ferry channel. This is the 3rd accident in under a week, coming days after the sinking of a tour bus and truck.

However in today’s crash, the car in question did not actually get into the water.

In a CCTV video, the orange pick up truck belonging to SGA security crashes in what seems like an unlikely situation.

It is seen heading straight for a matatu parked and waiting for the ferry to arrive, before the driver makes a sharp left turn seemingly to avoid hitting it. It then climbs over some stairs and overturns.

The only explanation I can think of is that the brakes failed, and the driver opted to crash on land rather than find out what’s under the water.

Watch.