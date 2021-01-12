TV personality Willis Raburu is giving another shot at losing weight, this time inspired by the need to do it for himself and not to impress people.

The Citizen TV presenter had started his weight loss journey back in 2019 after being subjected to ridicule from netizens. Willis, however, appeared to falter along the way, but he is now more than ready to achieve his weight loss target in the next six months.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the ’10 Over 10′ show host admitted that he needs help.

“I finally get to talk about this thing that has been heavy on my mind! I admit I need help with my weight,” he said.

“I feel like I need to do it for me, not for people. I have a six-month target. It’s going to be an interesting six months. We are going to be praying against calories.”

The ‘Big Man Bazu’ started his fresh attempt at losing weight on January 4, but not before he had his last meal of junk food which he described as ‘the last supper’.

The journey will last six months, ending June 4, with Raburu currently weighing 150 kgs.

It’s not going to be easy, but here at Nairobi Wire we wish Willis all the best and send him our support and encouragement.