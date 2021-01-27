The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned students in Kenya that it will be collecting and keeping records of learners involved in criminal conduct.

This follows increased cases of juvenile delinquency and students’ unrest in various schools across the country.

Apart from prosecuting students involved in criminal activities, the DCI says it will archive charges preferred against them to be produced on their police clearance certificate. This with a view to potentially ruining their chances of employment.

“This is to warn every student that the DCI is archiving and consolidating charges that may be preferred to each and every student involved in any crime. Let each student be informed that it will automatically be reflected on the police clearance certificate commonly referred to as Certificate of Good Conduct when such a student will apply for one,” the DCI announced via Twitter.

The DCI listed crimes such as armed and violent demonstrations, arson, drugs, cyber-bullying, assault, and drunkenness.

The criminal profiling will apply to students from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

“This will be a permanent criminal mark that will bar many students from achieving their goals, as no employer of worth will dare employ such characters,” the DCI added.