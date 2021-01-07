Following the recent emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, there have been growing fears that the new strain of coronavirus is also in Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Mr Mutahi Kagwe, however, allayed these fears, dispelling rumors that Kenya has detected a new SARS-CoV-2 variant.

Speaking in Nyeri on Wednesday, the CS assured Kenyans that the variants which seem to have higher transmissibility have not been found in Kenya.

At the same time, Mutahi disclosed that coronavirus vaccines will arrive in the country by the second week of February. He said Kenya has procured 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with frontline health workers and teachers set to be among the first recipients.

CS Kagwe also rubbished claims that some senior government officials have been vaccinated.

The minister also mentioned that the government has allowed the private sector to procure more doses.

“There are three sources of the vaccine; the first one will be the government order of vaccine that we have already placed as the Kenya government, the second is through CDC- Africa which also has a purchasing platform organised by African countries and the third source of vaccines will be the private sector,” said Kagwe.

“The private sector can begin acquisition of vaccines and we have not stopped them provided that the normal procedures are followed.”

The Health CS said the government will be procuring AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which is easier to transport and store.