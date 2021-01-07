A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF soldier based in Embakasi, Nairobi was Wednesday, January 6, arraigned before a Nyeri court for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in Kiriaini town.

Chief Magistrate Mathias Okuche heard that the military officer – Martin Wanjii Kabura – had promised to drive the form one minor to school in Othaya but instead made a detour to a lodging in Kiriaini and defiled her.

“The suspect abruptly made a stop-over at Kiriaini market where he booked into a room at around mid-day and defiled the schoolgirl. After the ordeal, he bundled the girl into the car and sped off towards her school,” a police report stated.

The court also heard that while on the way, they were involved in a road accident at Muringato area on the Nyeri-Mweiga road at around 6 pm. It is then that the girl was rescued and the military officer arrested as he couldn’t explain the presence of the minor satisfactorily.

The girl, who is related to the officer, was taken to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital for medical tests while the soldier was detained at the Nyeri Police Station.

The accused was charged with defiling the minor and an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a minor. He was also charged with a second count of child sex tourism.

Martin Kabura denied the charges and was released on a Ksh.200,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will continue on January 19.