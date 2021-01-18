Police in Changamwe, Mombasa county are awaiting postmortem results to establish what caused the death of a businessman who died while having sex.

According to a report filed at the Changamwe Police Station, 60-year-old Stephen Kariuki was having sexual relations with Esther Karimi in Chaani area on January 16, 2020, when he started complaining of chest pains.

Reportedly, the Mtwapa-based businessman had gone to Karimi’s house in the afternoon instead of the usual night time.

“He normally comes at night but he told me he would like to meet me in the afternoon and go back because of his work,” Karimi told the police.

Police sources said the lovers and business partners had known each other for the last four years.

According to the Standard, when Kariuki started developing chest pain, Karimi thought it was a joke and encouraged him to finish up. She then pushed him aside and tried to resuscitate him.

The man was rushed to Bomu Hospital in Changamwe and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Detectives who visited the scene suspect the deceased may have taken sexual enhancement pills before he visited his lover.

“We are going to rely on the postmortem report to ascertain (the cause of) his death. Our officers have taken up the matter so let’s wait for the report and it will tell the truth, people should also avoid speculations,” Changamwe police boss Joseph Kavoo said.