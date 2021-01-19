Police in Kisii have opened a probe into the tragic death of a man who was lynched for allegedly stealing meat.

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s brother identified as Andrew Bogeta said a mob attacked Dennis Nyaega on Monday morning and burnt him to death.

The mob claimed that Nyaega had stolen meat from a butchery in Kisii. Some of the stolen meat was reportedly found in the deceased’s house under a mattress.

The brother however said that his sibling was a good person, loved by his family and the community.

The body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Kisii County Police Commander Chabel Munene said investigations have started.