Lugari member of parliament Ayub Savula gave an inside look at his opulent lifestyle, revealing that he was embarrassed by reports that he took a Sh40 million loan to take his wives on holiday.

“How can newspapers publish that I took a Sh40 million loan to take my two wives on holidays in Dubai? Which bank can give you a loan for such a thing? I don’t need loans to take my wives on holidays,” he asserted.

The controversial lawmaker who was recently accused of assault by celebrity musician Bahati also rubbished reports that his vehicle was repossessed.

“It is a lie when they write that my Mercedes was repossessed by a shylock. I have three high-end vehicles I haven’t driven in the past year because I have newer models,” he bragged.

Speaking in an interview at his garden in Runda, Nairobi, Savula pointed out his fleet of high-end European cars saying: “The said Mercedes is a car I gifted my son. Here in my compound are all my cars, but not that Corolla, I think it belongs to one of my visitors.”

He further told the Nairobian Reporter: “It is my duty to take care of my wives. How will they be viewed by the high society they mingle with if lies about me are published? Lies about their husband’s financial capabilities? All my cars, houses, and land have no encumbrances. All are loan free.”

Ayub also mentioned that his posh home in Runda sits on one acre valued at Sh350 million. It is one of three palatial homes he owns in Nairobi.

The lawmaker disclosed that he has no time-table on which wife to spend the night with.

“I work hard during the day, and drink from seven. So whichever home will be near where I am drinking, is where I am spending the night. I take care of them, I don’t use any enhancers,” he said, adding that sex-enhancement pills are the biggest threat to many prominent men.

“Men must learn to eat natural food and avoid enhancers. So many men die but the prominent deaths caused by Viagra are politicians because they are well known. Hawa watu wanamalizwa na blue pill,” he said.

Adding: “God created these things to be done naturally, and if it fails, jump-start it through natural means. Say No to Viagra.”

Asked whether he will add a third wife, Savula said: “Wives are not commodity to be bought in supermarkets. I can’t say yes or no, I can’t promise anything, but everything happens as God wills,” he said, adding that initially, his wives hated each other but became close over time.

“The most important thing to do when you have several wives is to take care of them, equally. My first wife lives in Karen, the second one lives in Lavington. The kids go to good schools, we go for holidays together, with rooms next to each other. I am a blessed man, in all sense of the word. Take care of your women physically, financially, emotionally and in all ways.”

Surprisingly, Savula’s biggest regret is joining politics.

“Had I just remained a businessman, I would be a billionaire ten times over. I spend an average of Sh1 million every weekend, and Sh600,000 goes to funerals. You never get rich by being a politician. You must have other sources of income,” he said.