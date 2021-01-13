Police in Kisii arrested a high school student who is alleged to have stabbed two teachers on Tuesday morning.

The Form 3 student at Kisii High School is said to have arrived late to class when his teacher, Edwin Mokaya, questioned his lateness. The teacher took the student to the staff room and told him to kneel down as punishment.

Instead, the learner took a knife and attacked the teacher, stabbing him n the forehead, back, and legs.

A second teacher, Elvis Maoto, tried to stop the attack but he fell victim to the student’s wrath. Maoto sustained minor injuries in the wrist.

The teachers were rushed to Ram Hospital in Kisii for treatment. The facility’s administrator, Enock Abob, said one of the teachers sustained deep cuts and is in critical condition.

Police Commander Jebel Munene said the student is in custody at Kisii Police Station awaiting arraignment as investigations continue.