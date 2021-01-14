A form two learner was Wednesday arrested over an alleged plot to attack a teacher with a machete at Mokwerero Secondary School in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira county.

A police report indicates that the headteacher called the area assistant chief reporting that a student had attempted to kill the school’s deputy principal Jared Morara.

The 18-year-old student had reportedly stashed the panga inside his school bag. He was also found with a sharpening file.

The deputy principal was saved by other teachers and support staff who cornered the student and alerted the police. The student’s motive remains unknown as investigations continue.

The incident comes a day after a form three student at Kisii High School was arrested for stabbing two teachers.

17-year-old Isaya Flora was arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder. He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Njoro, who released the accused on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 or bond of Ksh100,000.

He was remanded at Manga Juvenile Home. The case will be mentioned on January 27, 2021.