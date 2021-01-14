Police in Nyeri have started investigations into the mysterious death of two young boys in Gaturia sub-location.

The boys aged between 7 and 10 were found dead at their farm, prompting police to arrest their 28-year-old mother.

Confirming the discovery, Mukurwe-ini OCP Mwakiria Jessi said the woman could not explain what had led to her sons’ deaths.

Homicide detectives also discovered a trail of vomit next to the bodies. Mwakiria said they were waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.

Elsewhere, a woman was arrested in Nakuru County over the death of one of her two children.

Confirming the incident, Area Assistant Chief Rotich said the 34-year-old woman hit her child in a fit of rage following a quarrel with her husband.

The administrator said the woman was caught trying to flee with a new lover after long-standing disputes with her husband.

She was detained at the Olenguruone Police Station.