Former State House events and marketing promoter Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted opened up about his stint at the house on the hill, revealing that he had opportunities to involve himself in get-rich-quick schemes.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Jalango, Big Ted said some of these opportunities presented themselves when he went bankrupt while still working at State House.

In 2017, his company, Main Events, had incurred Sh15 million debt due to financial mismanagement.

“In my life, I have been bankrupt twice, the latest being three years ago… I was bankrupt while working at State House,” he told Jalas.

Despite the opportunity to involve himself in unscrupulous deals such as “wash wash”, Big Ted said he chose to remain clean and honour God.

“There are two kinds of people, those who believe that they will work and God will honour them, they look very stupid to everybody, and then there are people who look like they are working, but they are not working. I had the opportunity to do wash wash, to do crazy deals even while at State House, but I didn’t,” he stated.

Big Ted got out of his financial rut when a businesswoman offered to buy his company, including settling his debt.

“I will never forget what she told me that day when I left the office. She said, Ted, if we agree today, then nobody you owe money will call you again. I left that place with nothing, but I left free.

“God gave me another chance. I have made mistakes, with my life, family, social and spiritual life. I am a great example of mistake-making, but I am also a great example of God’s grace,” he said.