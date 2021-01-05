Police in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, January 2, arrested a pastor accused of impregnating his two teenage daughters.

John Gichuki, an Akorino pastor from Kathaka village in Ndia Constituency, is said to have impregnated his 14-year-old daughter who is 5 months pregnant, and sired a seven-month-old child with his 16-year-old daughter.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday (Saturday) evening in his hide-out in Mbeere South, Embu county after he switched on his phone,” Ndia Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Moses Ivuto said.

The 45-year-old suspect had gone into hiding after his sister-in-law Nancy Wambura Muriithi reported the disturbing occurrence.

“He has been threatening his wife against reporting his misdeeds sparking fear in his family. I want justice for my sister’s family,” Ms. Wambura said.

This comes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Wangui Ngirici and her Uasin Gishu counterpart Gladys Boss Shollei had on December 14 stormed Sagana Police Station demanding the suspect’s arrest.

Deputy County Commissioner Ivuto said the suspect was being held at Sagana police station ahead of his arraignment in Baricho law court on Monday.