Tuesday night is a big night for football. The Champions League returns, and as usual we have lots of minor leagues football across Europe and the world.

As you probably know, the best places to make some good money is not in the big leagues but rather the minor ones. Some of those matches run riot goal-wise, and are perfect for that over 2.5 prediction.

That’s the subject of our bet slip today.

Let’s look at some of the best chances to make some money today.

Over 2.5 goals selections.

OH Leuven vs Royal Excel Mouscron – 1.71

Al Duhail vs Al-Sailiya SC – 1.57

Al-Arabi Doha vs Al-Rayyan SC – 1.62

Salford City vs Leicester U21 – 1.52

SV Meppen vs Waldhof Mannheim – 1.60

Cefn Druids vs Caernarfon – 1.50

Sliema Wanderers vs Hamrun Spartans – 1.76

Total – 27.92

(Odds can change slightly over time)

