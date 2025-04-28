Essential Apps and Platforms for Sports Fans

Love watching sports but hate missing out? With the latest apps and mobile-friendly platforms, there’s no need to miss out on a minute’s more coverage.

Whether you’re tracking Gor Mahia’s title chase, checking the latest from the Cricket World Cup, or seeing how Kenya’s distance runners stack up globally, there’s an app that will keep you up to date. Literally!

Here’s the thing though: there are so many platforms promising updates and “live” everything that it can be tricky to sort good from the timewasting. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of the essential apps and platforms that every sports fan in Nairobi needs to have.

They all work well on your data bundle and, whether you’re into football, cricket, athletics, or you’re an all-rounder, they’ll keep you in the know.

Ready to take a look?

1. SuperSport App – The Go-To for Live Games and Highlights

SuperSport dominates sports coverage across Africa, so you can be sure its app is tailor-made for local fans.

From live updates on English Premier League and CAF Champions League matches to full replays of rugby and cricket games, this app will keep you in the loop wherever you are.

Best for: Football, rugby, cricket, athletics

Features: Live scores, highlights, match stats, notifications

2. Wildz – Mobile-First Betting with a Global Outlook

If you’re looking to do more than just spectating, Wildz Sports has got you covered. This mobile-optimised betting platform features a ton of markets and a clear interface. Place international bets on Arsenal in the EPL, or back your top team in an upcoming CAF class.

Plus, live scores and streaming on everything from football to volleyball mean you won’t miss a thing.

Best for: Fans who want to bet responsibly on the go

Features: Mobile-first design, fast odds updates, live scores for over 10 different sports

3. Flashscore Kenya – Lightning-Speed Local and Global Score Updates

If you only have room on your device for one live score app, make it Flashscore. It covers over 30 sports and thousands of competitions, including the FKF Premier League and international tournaments.

It delivers lightning-fast updates with detailed breakdowns and team stats.

Best for: Real-time scores across sports

Features: Fast updates, team tracking, fixture notifications

4. Pulse Sports Kenya – Local News and Sports Culture

Looking for more in-depth content about your favourite teams and players? Pulse’s Live coverage section brings you close to the local game.

Meanwhile, interviews with the Harambee Stars, behind-the-scenes coverage of Kenyan athletics, and sharp opinion pieces capture the pulse of sports nationwide.

Best for: Local sports coverage and opinion

Features: Athlete interviews, breaking news, event previews

5. Cricbuzz – The Ultimate Cricket Companion

As Kenya’s cricket scene begins to recover, fans in Nairobi can stay on top of it all with Cricbuzz. From local tournaments to Test matches in India or the IPL, this app delivers ball-by-ball commentary and smart match analysis.

Best for: Cricket fans

Features: Live scores, player stats, video analysis

6. BBC Sport App – For Trusted Global Coverage

BBC Sport brings international context and credibility for coverage that goes beyond the pitch. It’s a reliable all-rounder for major gaming news—essential for watching Keyna athletes at the Olympics or catching up with world tennis or Formula 1.

Best for: Global coverage and editorials

Features: Breaking news, analysis, live commentary

7. Shujaa Pride – Home of Kenyan Rugby

This grassroots rugby platform covers Kenya’s Sevens and 15s teams like no other. From domestic league match reports to in-depth interviews with local stars, Shujaa Pride gives fans an inside track on the game’s development at all levels.

Best for: Kenyan rugby fans

Features: Match reports, player features, community rugby

8. Strava – For Active Sports Fans

Inspired by Kenya’s elite runners? Join the global community of amateur athletes on Strava. This GPS-based app helps you track your runs and cycles around Nairobi. Share your progress with friends or fan communities, or why not aim to top the local leaderboards?

Best for: Fitness and athletics lovers

Features: Route tracking, social sharing, progress logs