Singer Omary Nyembo popularly known as Ommy Dimpoz is the latest African star to sign with an international recording label.

The Tanzanian hitmaker has officially joined Sony Music Entertainment Africa, joining the likes of Alikiba and Redsan who are signed to the label.

The deal comes as Ommy prepares to release his first album early next year.

Speaking about the partnership with Sony Africa, Dimpoz said it is an important step in his career.

“I am excited and honoured to join Sony Music Africa, home of talented artists globally. This partnership is a very important step in my music career at the right time in my life, to see my growth and diversity in the music career. I am looking forward to a great partnership and a very successful venture with Sony Music Africa,” he said.

Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson, was equally excited about the deal saying: “It’s a proud moment having an artist of Ommy’s calibre make the decision to partner with us at Sony. We’re excited about joining forces with him to bring his amazing music to the ears of as many fans as we can.”

To commemorate the deal, Ommy on Thursday dropped his first song under the new label titled ‘Dede’ featuring DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo

Stream it here