Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba has seemingly traded radio for TV after quitting the station for a new TV hosting job.

Ms Muikamba announced her departure from Classic Fm on Wednesday, after serving three years at the Radio Africa owned station. She was co-hosting the ‘Classic Overdrive’ show alongside Mike Mondo.

Muikamba said the show will forever have a special place in her heart.

“This show will forever have a special place in my heart! It’s been exactly 3 years since we started and I leave knowing we did a THING! Thank you for always supporting me and being part of my journey! @mike_mondo I will miss saying ”Mike stop it” Thank you Mike and ViVa,” she wrote.

The media personality’s announcement comes barely a week after the premiere of her new show on TV. Muikamba will be hosting a new show dubbed “Mega Deals” on KTN home alongside comedian Sleepy David.

The show airs every Wednesday at 8 PM and offers deals to viewers on a variety of household items.

“And we are on TV Now. We have been working on a new project. It terrifies me. I have been telling myself ”do it afraid” every day. Tv was never in my plan but here we are… @megadealske is our new baby and I will do it afraid,” she said.