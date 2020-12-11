Gospel musician Betty Bayo has shared some valuable nuggets of wisdom on what it takes for a woman to be happy.

In a viral post on social media, the mother of three ruled out relationships and careers as some of the reasons that should make a woman happy.

“The happiest women today are not the married ones. They’re not the single ones. They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes,” wrote Betty.

According to the songbird, the happiest women are those who have chosen to put themselves first.

“The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. 😘👌Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem.💯💃🏻,” read part of her post.

Betty Bayo went on to state that happy women are defined by their present and not their past.

“They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their bitter pasts.

“They are happy because they don’t need validation from anyone. 🤷🏿‍♀️They are happy because they know that they don’t need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens and not doormats.❤❤❤💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,”she wrote.