Celebrity musician Linet Munyali alias Size 8 narrated her experience in highschool revealing how she almost lost a scholarship due to partying.

The secular-turned-gospel singer said she was a brilliant student and earned a scholarship to State House Girls before moving to Hillcrest due to her performance in the arts.

“At Hillcrest, I got the biggest shock of my life as I used a matatu to go to school while some students used choppers,” she said.

“I felt very inferior as I could not speak good English and even expressing myself was a problem. I was very bright and even the teachers noticed my performance was good.”

Size 8 said several teachers encouraged her to be aggressive, and she duly obliged and broke out of her shell, becoming the loudest and popular student in school.

“I knew how to dance and so my friends started inviting me to parties to make it lively. I became so popular in school and started going out to have fun,” Size 8 told Churchill on the ‘Journey series’.

The mother of two recounted how she partied in most of the party joints in Nairobi, and her grades in school started dropping.

“I almost lost my scholarship as my grades started going down. By the time I was leaving Hillcrest, I was a bad girl and left my innocence at the school. Yani niliacha Yesu shule,” she said.

Fortunately, Size 8 good grades and got admission to a good varsity but her parents could not afford the fees.

“I was to attend Manchester University but we did not have money for my fees and my father told me my brothers were also in school,” she said.

Size 8 would then go on to become a singer until 2013, when she switched secular for gospel music. She mentioned that although she was making money in secular, she was not happy and fell into depression.

After getting saved, Size 8 released her first gospel track dubbed ‘Mateke’.

“I was so excited and I didn’t think anyone would notice it. ‘Mateke’ was trending everywhere with people having their own opinions, and that broke my heart. I got so much hate on social media and that is when people started judging me and expecting me to backslide. Some even gave me hours,” she said.

Size 8 is celebrating seven years of salvation this year.