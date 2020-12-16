Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has opened up about a valuable life lesson she has picked up since the passing of her sister, Tecra Wangari.

Taking to social media, the NERO company founder said the death of Tecra had inspired her to live life fully and freely.

“Since my sister’s death, I realised I needed to start being free… like do whatever I want, love harder and live life. Honestly, life is too short…so short it scares me,” Ms Muigai admitted.

Anerlisa intimated that no one should dictate how she lives her life.

“Let no1 tell you how to live. If you wake up and feel like you want to drive from Nairobi to Kampala, DO SO. If you feel like switching off your phone, DO SO. If you want to go to the gym at midnight, DO SO. if you found love and feel like you wanna post your spouse from Monday to Monday, DO SO,” she said.

Anerlisa, however, noted that living freely should be within rules.

“Let no one tell you how to act, what to post or how to behave. As long as you are not breaking any rules, then DO YOU!!! EXPRESS WHATEVER YOU WANT!!! #FreeLiving,” she said.

The popular Instagram personality recently proved she is living freely by featuring in a music video for ‘Kidani’ by her hubby Ben Pol.