Kenyan comedian George Njoroge alias Njoro The Comedian will be coming to a television screen near you every Sunday as a show presenter.

The former Churchill Show funnyman bagged a TV job with KTN News where he will co-host the ‘Chamaa show’ together with Wendy Loyce. The show airs every Sunday from 4.30 PM to 5 PM.

An elated Njoro could not hide his excitement as he took to social media to make an announcement.

“Always trust in God, when the time is right he makes it happen ..never ever give up. Join us every Sunday on KTN news ..glory to God,” he wrote.

Chamaa Show is an educative, interactive, and informative program about how people pool resources together for investment.

Njoro’s new job comes barely a month after he bagged a radio job with Flamingo Radio in Nakuru following his 3-month stint in rehab.

