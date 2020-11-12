Comedian George Njoroge alias Njoro The Comedian has bagged a radio job as he continues to get back on his feet after his rehab treatment.

The former Churchill Show comedian will be on air at Flamingo Radio in Nakuru. His show, dubbed ‘The Backstage’ will be airing Monday to Friday, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Njoro will be hosting the show alongside DJ Charlie and Otim Otim.

“Tonight we do this …listen give me your views tafadhali…,” he announced ahead of his debut on Monday.

Njoro’s radio comeback was well received by his fans, among them veteran comedian Mwalimu Churchill, who gave the comedian a pep talk

“That’s ya calling…I know you can do it…You’ve done it at Kiss, in Washington DC…Nakuru Kenya even ain’t ready for you!!! Focus and kill it…coz we all know you can!!!! Chapa ilale…👏👏👏👍🔥” Churchill wrote.

Njoro left rehab on October 17 after about 3 months of treatment for depression. He made sure to thank those who helped him in his recovery journey.

“We are back …..acha niongee. Tumerudi Sasa ..I thank God .it’s a tough journey..we did it fam ..thank you so much for your support ,love and encouragement wish I could meet all of you tukule mutura…@jessythemc thanks big brother ,@jimmygaitofficial Asante bro God bless you @mercymasikamuguro thanks for being a big sister to me .@zainabuzeddy thanks my sister .@tinakaggia Asante Sana dear .my diaspora fam ,@beekayzie @stevembugua @suzynjugush @mitch @mauren, Allan, kibet from MN Asante I Sana God bless you sana..my friend Othuol Othuol rest in peace my guy..😭😭” wrote Njoro.