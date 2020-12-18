Naomi Campbell is vacationing in Kenya on a private get-away in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The 50-year-old supermodel jetted into the East African country on Tuesday at 10.30 pm aboard a private jet. According to sources, the English model and entrepreneur will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays in the tourist resort town.

Naomi checked herself in at the exclusive Billionaire Beach Resort, a fully serviced luxury apartment-complex owned by her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore.

The model declined to speak to the press but resort general manager Stephanie Ravessoud promised to give more details about her visit later.

“Right now she has to rest, we cannot give any more information,” he said.

Sources intimated that in addition to enjoying a relaxed one-month holiday, the model will visit Children of the Rising Sun, an orphanage she is supporting.

Naomi is also expected to host the orphans at the luxurious resort for lunch as she has always does in previous trips. The supermodel, who is on her third trip to Kenya, also loves to visit the peak of the Sabaki River mouth, where the ocean and river water meets.

Another popular tourist destination where the supermodel could visit include Che Shale Island.

During her last working trip with Vogue in 2018, Naomi ignored travel advisories issued to foreign citizens over terrorist attacks in the coast.

“Many people discouraged me from coming to Kenya, saying the country was not yet safe to visit. But, I insisted that I would come; and here I am. I feel quite safe. I didn’t feel anything different from the way I have felt during my previous visits. There is tranquillity here. People should not shy away from visiting Kenya. Life in Kenya is natural and beautiful,” she said at the time.