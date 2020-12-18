Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has not taken kindly to a section of fans meddling in his religious faith.

Speaking for the first time since he converted to Islam on October 23, the singer slammed people for associating his celebrity status with his faith.

“Linking Ben Pol the celebrity to my faith was a big mistake people made,” he said in an interview with E FM radio.

Ben Pol explained that he wanted his religious life to stay private, without judgment or interference from his celebrity life.

“Someone like me who is known compared to an ordinary person, they have the privilege of making as many mistakes as they can and get away with it, you know. But as a celebrity, everything you do is under scrutiny,” he said.

He went on to add: “You make one mistake and the mistake is seen by millions of people. A celebrity is as an entity, for instance, the President’s office or government property, or since we are here, like E FM, you cannot associate it with religion.”

Ben Pol stated he intends to keep whatever happens at his place of worship away from the limelight.

“I’m tired of having to separate the two and with all due respect would wish to stop talking about it.”