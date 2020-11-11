Police in Suna West, Kisumu county are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted, killed, and her body dumped inside a church.

The body of the 15-year-old form one girl was discovered on Tuesday morning in a church located a few meters from her aunt’s house.

Village elder, Samwel Awiti, said the body had a swelling on the neck, an indication that she may have been strangled by her attacker.

Mr. Awiti said the girl’s guardian, her aunt Betty Odhiambo, was away in Migori town during the incident. The aunt told police she had left the girl in the company of her two daughters around 8 pm on Monday.

Ms. Odhiambo also noted that she had locked them in the house before she left. She told investigators that the door was still locked when she returned home in the morning.

Detectives from the Oruba Police Post suspect the girl left the house through the window as they sought to establish what transpired before the minor was raped and killed.

Officers moved the body to the Migori Level Four hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.