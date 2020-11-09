Nivea Debra is a former beauty queen, catwalk coach and high fashion model.

Tell us about yourself

Nivea Debra is a high fashion model, catwalk coach and runway choreographer who is very passionate about fashion and modelling. I’m a former beauty queen, Miss Environment Kenya 2016. I graduated in 2018 with a degree in Procurement but decided to explore fashion and modelling.

What inspired you to get into training?

I’ve always wanted to become a trainer even before I started modelling, I used to teach models back in 2015 with the knowledge I got through research and modelling mentors, but I realized there’s more to it and I really needed to get the runway experience. I started off as an amateur, did a couple of shows in Kisumu, where I resided and schooled. I’m a very aggressive person naturally, once I set my mind to do something, I have to achieve it! I wanted to build a name, win awards, crowns! And I thank God I have managed to do shows across the country, got nominated and won several awards – won a national crown and walked some of the biggest shows in Kenya.

I officially launched my catwalk training in 2018 at Maseno University, where I was a student and one year down the I have mentored and taught about 100 models. I have been to various counties training models and I’m now settled in Nairobi where I hold my catwalk training every weekend at Maxfit Gym, Roysambu.

What do you love most about your work?

Watching a model come from not knowing how to even stand on heels to seeing them glide effortlessly with heels makes me really happy and proud! The level of confidence they attain once they’ve mastered the art is so amazing!

Where do you see yourself in the next five years

I’m looking forward to being one of the most sought out catwalk coaches in the world! I already have models from international agencies training with me – I believe that’s a good sign! A dream that started in Maseno, got nurtured in Kisumu, and now in Nairobi! I’m soon going global! So help me God! In the next 5 years, I’m hoping to be bigger than I am now, I’m looking forward to being recognized as a catwalk coach in Africa and the world!

What’s your mantra?

Remember why you started and keep the dream alive!

Advise to aspiring models?

Modelling is great! But you have to be very aggressive, picky, professional, smart and emotionally strong especially in a world where when you randomly throw a stone in the streets, it’s likely to hit a model.